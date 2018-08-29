Bureaucratic reshuffle

WHILE Saeed Ahmad, President of National Bank of Pakistan, was removed on Tuesday, the federal government on Tuesday also changed the heads of different important institutions with Jahangzeb Khan made FBR Chairman, Dr Salman DG Intelligence Bureau and Mehr Khalid Dad Lak appointed as the Chairman of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, before coming to power, had made promises to ensure good governance and bring reforms in important institutions to help the country stand on its own feet. Therefore as a first step, it is important that the reigns of the institutions are given on merit to the people who have clean and impeccable track record without any political expediency. As the PTI government has also appointed Adviser on Establishment, so one expects that the appointments will be made after thorough consideration and keeping in view the track record and experience of the officers as putting the right people in the right job is the only way Khan can achieve the objectives he has set to bring transformation and transparency in the working of institutions.

The appointment of Jahanzeb as Chairman FBR has come at a time when the country faces the uphill task of doubling the tax revenue to eight trillion rupees. His actions will also be closely monitored since he has been chosen to spearhead one of Khan’s greatest election slogans — ridding the FBR of corruption and bolstering the tax collection. The task of Mehr Khalid Dad Lak, who was earlier Commandant of National Police Academy, will have to make the NACTA fully functional, which indeed is of paramount importance to address the security-related issues. Most importantly, he needs to activate the joint intelligence directorate with the cooperation of all the intelligence agencies in order to build on the successes achieved in the war on terror and pre-empt any terror activity. The way Imran Khan has decided to review the performance of every minister; heads of all the institutions should be given tasks to be achieved in a specified period. Those failing should be replaced.

Share on: WhatsApp