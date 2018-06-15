Bohra community celebrates Eid

Staff Reporter

The members of the Bohra Community around the globe cele-brated the first day of Eid on Thursday.

Families, with children and senior citizens, participated in Eid prayers held in at least 19 locations across Ka-rachi. Special prayers for the country’s well-being and development were also offered on the occasion.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) pro-vided security for the festive gatherings across the city with po-lice and Rangers personnel deployed at en-try and exit points.Bohra community’s spiritual leader to con-duct sermons over nine days

In September 2017, around 20, 000 people attended a religious discourse by the spiri-tual leader of the Da-woodi Bohra commu-nity, His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Sai-fuddin, at the Taheri Mosque in Saddar.

Among the attendees were Governor Mohammad Zubair, former chief minister Murad Ali Shah, Sena-tor Saleem Mandvi-walla, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar and Mayor Wasim Ak-htar.

Saifuddin wel-comed the participants warmly and delivered part of his sermon in Urdu.