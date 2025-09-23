Birthday wishes pour in as PM Shehbaz Sharif turns 74

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif marked his 74th birthday on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, receiving warm wishes from political leaders, party workers, and well-wishers across the country.

Born in 1951, Shehbaz Sharif has been a prominent figure in Pakistan’s political landscape for decades.

On his birthday, members of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), government officials, and supporters took to social media to extend their greetings and express appreciation for his leadership.





Prime Minister Sharif, known for his administrative experience and development-focused approach, has served in key positions including multiple terms as chief minister of Punjab. His current term as Prime Minister marks another chapter in a long political journey.

Despite political challenges and a complex national landscape, Shehbaz Sharif continues to play a significant role in shaping Pakistan’s future. As he enters his 75th year, many in the country view his leadership as a source of continuity and experience during a time of transition.

The Prime Minister’s birthday served not only as a personal milestone but also as a moment for reflection on his decades-long public service and the expectations that lie ahead.