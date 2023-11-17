Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Accusing the Pakistan Muslim League-N of indulging in old politics, the Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday, asked the people to give him a chance to serve them as Prime Minister instead of voting for the old faces.

“It is better to give me a chance rather than making the people prime minister for the second or fourth time and I won’t disappoint you if elected to power; It is a high time for elder politicians to take a rest at their homes and allow energetic leadership to serve the masses effectively”.

PPP chairman said this while addressing the party workers’ convention in Abbottabad on Thursday.

He vowed to serve the masses wholeheartedly and address all their problems including the unprecedented price hike and unemployment and sounded optimistic to emerge triumphant in the general elections and serve the masses as Prime Minister.

PPP Chairman Bilawal, who has now been openly been criticizing PML-N, its onetime ally in Pakistan democratic Movement, and its supremo Nawaz Sharif in his public gatherings and press conferences, etc. took a jibe on him saying the old faces must rest at home .

He said his opponent parties were doing the old politics adding the PPP don’t have to compete with the Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. “Our major concern is to address the problems faced by the people in line with poverty, unemployment, and inflation,” Bilawal maintained.

Bilawal hoped that unlike the past his party will win the general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and this time no force can corner PPP in KP.

He said his party has started campaign from visiting the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would like to express his gratitude to the elders, brothers, and sisters for coming in large numbers.’

Recalling the past contributions made by his party, Bhutto said: ‘’Everybody is familiar with the way Asif Ali Zardari delivered between 2008 and 2013. The PPP had introduced the 18th Amendment and the NFC Award. These are the achievements of the PPP that made us proud,” Bilawal claimed.