Doctrine is said to be the stated principle of government policy, mainly in foreign or military affairs. The doctrines are often named after their creator. Estrada doctrine of Mexico and Truman’s doctrine of the USA are a few among many well-known and successful doctrines. Every head of state follows their own perspective to run the state affairs, and this approach is also followed by all developed countries.

The Bajwa doctrine of Pakistan bears huge appreciation as it aims “to promote peace which existed in the past” in country. There is need to promote awareness about creation and importance of doctrine in running state affairs. The scope of Bajwa doctrine should be extended, which is currently limited to security, so that it can be used to secure even greater interests of the country.

SALAHUDDIN BHUTTO

Mubarakpur, Jacobabad

