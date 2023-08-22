AN academic from Punjab was shot dead the other day at the Babusar Top in District Diamer when he resisted a robbery bid. According to the Diamer Police, the robbers had placed stones on the Babusar Road in a bid to rob the car occupants, however, sensing the danger, the driver reversed the vehicle which caused the robbers to open fire on the car occupants, leaving Muhammad Rashid, the Assistant Professor in University of Baltistan, dead.

The unfortunate incident is not an isolated occurrence. Of late this area has become a hub for criminal activity. Just a few days back, a family was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at this one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. This indicates that the police department there is failing in its responsibilities to nab these elements. The government must immediately take notice of these recent criminal activities at Babusar Top and ensure foolproof security measures for the tourists there, otherwise, it will cast shadow on the tourism promotion efforts. The successive governments have undoubtedly made endeavours to transform the northern regions into bustling tourist destinations which is really commendable. The various initiatives aimed at improving accessibility, infrastructure and cultural exchange hold the promise of luring travellers seeking an escape into nature’s embrace. Yet, amid these efforts, it is crucial not to overlook the underlying issue of security that can make or break the success of these endeavours. Undoubtedly the northern areas have the potential to become internationally renowned tourist destinations, contributing significantly to the nation’s economy. However, the recent tragic incident serves as a wakeup call, reminding us of the pressing need to prioritize security alongside infrastructure development. A comprehensive approach that integrates security measures seamlessly into the broader vision of tourism promotion is the key to realizing the full potential of these natural wonders. Only when tourists feel safe and protected can these picturesque landscapes truly thrive as an inviting haven for both domestic and foreign travellers.