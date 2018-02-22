Human beings are natured differently and every human being may look same physically but it is also true that human beings have different natures and keep different psyches.In this progressive world it may look very successive in every field but there is also an area which is put the fellow livings at back.Which is none other than attitude.The word may look simple but it is tough to keep a good attitude and behave well to everyone.I have seen every kind of person who are suffering or lack a good attitude in therselves.

It seems sample to have a good attitude but thousands of student, teachers, players, actors, singers and so on living souls are suffering due to lackage of a well attitude. This is the attitude which make a human a successful man whether he keeps billions or doesn,t.As a great man said,Kill them with your success and bury them with your smile.”Attitude is something likewise which burns other if it is good in you or it burns you if it is quite bad in you.

SABIR K B

Turbat

