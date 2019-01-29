Asian markets mostly down

Hong Kong

Asian markets reversed early gains to end mostly down Monday as investors look ahead to a week chock-full of crucial events including the high-level trade talks between China and the United States.

Hopes that a deal can be struck between the world’s top two economies have helped fuel a rally this month in global equities, which had been hammered in December.

While there have been conflicting reports on the likelihood of an agreement to solve the trade war, analysts say it is in the interests of both sides to reach a deal, with China’s economy stuttering and President Donald Trump gearing up for his re-election campaign.—APP

