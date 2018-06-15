Asian markets fall

Hong Kong

Asian markets fell Thursday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and signalled a more hawkish tone for future moves, while US President Donald Trump stoked trade war fears. After a keenly watched meeting, the US central bank lifted borrowing costs, as expected, but indicated another two this year and four in 2019 as the world’s top economy continues to improve and inflation picks up. While the Fed had earlier been tipped to announce three increases each year, there had been growing speculation that it would have to be more aggressive to keep a lid on prices and prevent the economy from boiling over.—AFP