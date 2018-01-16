Anti-polio drive starts

Rawalpindi

The five-day anti-polio campaign Monday started in entire district to cover more than 829,000 children below five years age.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudry informed that 2175 polio teams, 287 fixed points, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the drive.

During the campaign, he said, over 250,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine on first day while 829,000 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved by January 19.

He said polio drops were also being administered at 124 transit points to ensure that all children be immunized below five years age.—APP