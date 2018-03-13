Anti-polio campaign inaugurated

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, on Monday inaugurated an anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to some children at the District Headquarters Hospital. Speaking to the senior officials of health and education departments and heads of vaccinator teams and other staff, he directed regarding maximum coverage and said that each and every vaccinated child should be marked on finger so that no child up to the age of five years is left out. In this connection, the DC also held meetings with heads of various union councils to discuss arrangements for the polio campaign. He appealed to parents and guardians of children under five years of ageto cooperate with the vaccinators visiting their houses.

Related