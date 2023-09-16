Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed has vowed to take up the issues of the private Hajj organizers with the Saudi government.

While addressing the Sindh Hajj Workshop organized by the Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan at a local hotel here, he said that the Saudi Hajj Minister, during his recent visit to Pakistan, had verbally said that there was an issue managing Pakistani Hajj Operators and their number would be decreased from 901 to 200 or 250. He said that the Saudi Minister could have raised the reduction issue due to internal matters.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed said that they had not received any official letter from the Saudi government regarding the reduction of the private hajj operators so far and hoped that the matter would be resolved before

Aneeq said, ‘I am going to Saudi Arabia tomorrow and will take this issue with the Hajj Minister.’ The Minister said that he wanted to provide the best facilities to the Pilgirims during the Hajj of 2024 and would make all-out efforts for them.Earlier, the Central Chairman of the Private Hajj Operators of Pakistan, Jamal Khan Tarakai, raised the issue of the reduction of private hajj operators with the Interim Minister and urged him to take it up with the Sauid Hajj Minister during his visit and get it resolved.

The Interim Minister Aneeq Ahmed, in the morning, visited Jamia e Rashid. Later, he paid a visit to Jamia e Naeemia and met Mufti Munibur Rehman. Then, I also visited Cardinal St. Patric Church.