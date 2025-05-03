Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration

TRENDS Research and Advisory hosted a panel discussion under the theme “Pakistan’s Vision for Future Economic Integration with Central and South Asia”, bringing together diplomats, policy experts, and regional analysts at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), delivered the keynote address and highlighted Pakistan’s ideal geographic position as a natural gateway connecting South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East.

He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity through infrastructure development, energy corridors such as CASA-1000 and TAPI, and multilateral platforms including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Ambassador Tirmizi underscored peaceful coexistence and economic interdependence as the cornerstones of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He stated that Pakistan aims to transform itself into a regional trade and transit hub, leveraging initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for regional prosperity.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s national economic agenda, which places strong emphasis on empowering youth and women to drive inclusive growth.

Responding to questions on recent regional developments, Ambassador Tirmizi noted that Pakistan has been one of the greatest victims of terrorism.

He reiterated that violence in any form and anywhere in the world is condemnable.

“Without credible evidence and proof, no one should jump to conclusions,” he said, stressing that mere blame games do not resolve complex regional issues.

On the Indus Waters Treaty, the Ambassador reaffirmed that it is an internationally recognized agreement that cannot be unilaterally suspended.