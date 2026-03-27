Afghanistan as a persistent terror sanctuary

THE trajectory from UNSC Resolution 1267 in 1999 to Resolution 2818 in March 2026 shows a striking continuity: Afghanistan remains under international scrutiny not as a stable state, but as a recurring permissive space for transnational militancy.

In Resolution 1267, the Security Council explicitly condemned the use of Afghan territory, especially Taliban-controlled areas, for the sheltering, training and planning of terrorist acts and stressed that suppressing international terrorism was essential for international peace and security. It further deplored the Taliban’s provision of safe havens and associated terrorist camps and determined that Taliban non-compliance constituted a threat to international peace and security.

Nearly three decades later, the core concern has not changed. In China’s explanation of vote following the adoption of the 16 March 2026 resolution extending UNAMA, the Security Council position was again clear: terrorist organizations operating in Afghanistan remain a threat to international peace and security and Afghan territory must not be used to shelter or support terrorist activity. The statement specifically urges action against ISIL-K, Al-Qaida, ETIM, TTP and BLA. This is not an isolated diplomatic formulation; it is an acknowledgment that Afghanistan continues to function as a hub where multiple terrorist actors retain presence, capability and operational freedom.

The significance of this continuity is profound. When the same essential warning appears in 1999 and again in 2026, it suggests not a temporary governance gap but a structural failure. The Taliban authorities of the past were condemned for allowing Afghan soil to serve international terrorism and the current Taliban Administration faces renewed alarm over the same pattern. That persistence reinforces the view that terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan are not incidental. They are part of an entrenched environment in which militant groups survive, regroup, network and project instability outward into the region and beyond.

This has direct implications for world peace. ISIL-K poses a wider transnational threat. Al-Qaeda remains globally symbolic and operationally dangerous. ETIM carries implications for regional militancy and cross-border extremism. TTP directly threatens Pakistan’s internal security while BLA adds another layer of regional violence. The coexistence of these organizations inside Afghanistan indicates a multi-vector threat ecosystem rather than a single-group problem.

Equally important is the political context in which this terrorism concern sits. The same March 2026 explanation of vote also highlights serious concern over the erosion of women’s and girls’ rights and calls for reversing restrictive policies. This matters because governance that excludes, represses and deflects accountability creates conditions in which extremist actors can thrive. A regime that resists international norms on rights, inclusion and transparency is unlikely to inspire confidence on counter-terror commitments.

Overall, the evidence supports a stark conclusion: Afghanistan under Taliban rule continues to be viewed internationally as a permissive sanctuary for terrorist organizations, making it not only a regional security problem but an enduring threat to international peace and stability. The repetition of UNSC alarm demonstrates that the world is confronting not a new crisis, but an unresolved one.

—The writer is a Rawalpindi-based columnist.