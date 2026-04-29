Afghan propaganda

THE claims by Afghan media alleging that Pakistan carried out attacks on a University and residential areas in Kunar province are nothing short of a blatant attempt at misinformation. Our Information Ministry has categorically rejected these reports, describing them as frivolous and fake and highlighting that no such strikes occurred. The allegations, repeated across Afghan media and social platforms, reflect a deeply concerning pattern reminiscent of Indian propaganda tactics, which often rely on distortion, fabrication and amplification to push false narratives.

The Afghan Taliban regime, instead of taking responsibility for the security and welfare of its citizens, continues to indulge in creating a narrative of victimhood. By alleging attacks on universities and residential areas – the sites that Pakistan has never targeted – the Afghan side attempts to divert attention from the real issue: the support it provides to terrorist groups such as Fitna al Khawarij. Pakistan’s operations is precise and fully targeted against terror infrastructure. The Information Ministry made it abundantly clear that any strike is carried out with full evidence of targeting terrorist facilities, not civilian areas. Such propaganda serves no purpose other than to mislead both domestic and international audiences. It is apparent that the Afghan Taliban, facing growing international scrutiny for harboring terrorist networks, is attempting to shift focus away from its complicity. However, the international community is increasingly aware of the presence of terrorists inside Afghanistan and the support extended to them by the Taliban regime. Attempts to cloak these realities with fabricated stories cannot change the facts on the ground. It is high time the Afghan Taliban correct its course. Instead of indulging in lies and propaganda, it must confront the terrorist elements within its borders. By providing safe havens and support to these groups, and by spreading misinformation, the regime is doing no service to its people. On the contrary, such actions jeopardize regional stability and further isolate Afghanistan from the international community. The truth cannot be buried under layers of lies. Pakistan remains committed to targeting terror infrastructure in a precise, evidence-based manner. Afghan Taliban’s continued propagation of falsehoods only highlights its priorities: misinformation over governance, propaganda over protection of its citizens and lies over accountability. The Afghan regime must recognize that no amount of fabricated stories can obscure the world’s understanding of the real threat posed by terrorists harboured within Afghanistan.