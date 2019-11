Observer Report

Quetta

At least three Frontier Corps personnel were martyred and five others injured in an explosion in Quetta’s Kuchlak area on Friday evening, security officials said. The security personnel’s vehicle was targeted in an improvised explosive device blast in the old Kuchlak Bypass area.

The security personnel were on routine patrol in the area when they were targeted, the official said. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Quetta for treatment.