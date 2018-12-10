25 outlaws held; narcotics, weapons recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested 25 outlaws from areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, weapons and stolen property their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police nabbed Wajid Masih and Siddique besides recovery of 60 liter liquor and 1020 gram hashish from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested Asif and recovered 12 wine bottle from him.

Sihala police arrested Javed Iqbal for alleged involvement in selling petroleum products illegally while Bhara Khau police arrested Wajid and Khizer besides recovery of 1310 gram hashish and eight bottles of wine from their possession respectively.

Golra police arrested Aabbas, Abid and recovered 200 gram hashish and 150 gram heroin from their possession. Tarnol police arrested Wasil Khan, Ismail Khan, Imran and Nasir and recovered one 30 bore pistol, one 12 bore gun as well as stolen property from their possession. Industrial-Area police arrested Aashiq Masih and Atif Aslam and recovered 20 liter liquor, five wine bottles and 210 gram hashish from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Sarwan, Nasir Khan and Daud Masih and recovered one 30 bore pistol, 10 liter liquor and 320 gram hashish from their possession. Shams Colony police arrested Siddique and recovered 1020 gram hashish from him while Yasreb was held by Nilore police with 550 gram hashish.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp