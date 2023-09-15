National Savings Division’s Hyderabad office will hold Prize Bond Rs200 draw No. 95 today on September 15, 2023 (Thursday).
Rs200 Prize Bond Winners
Stay Connected for Winners list, the winners will be announced after balloting.
Winning Amount of Rs200 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 200/-
|01
|750,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 200/-
|03
|250,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 200/-
|1696
|1,250
|3rd Prize
Third Prize Winners List
