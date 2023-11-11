Two persons were killed while nine others injured, three of them women in two different incidents in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on Saturday, Police sources said. In the first incident, a Rawalpindi bound passenger van coming from Kohat turned turtle and rammed in to side tree after one of its tyre burst on Kohat road near Rangli resultantly driver of the fatal van was died on the spot while six other passengers among them three women were injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead to tehsil headquarters hospital. Separately, a teenage boy was killed and his two teenage friends were injured, both of them critical when a speedy passenger van over a bridge near village Ikhlas in the limits of the same Police station. Police sources said that 18 years old Muhammad Talha was going on his motorcycle along with his two other class fellows when a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by unknown driver while over taking another vehicle rammed into his motorcycle resultantly he injured critically.

He was brought to tehsil headquarters hospital where he succumbed to injuries while his two friends were admitted in hospital in critical condition. Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.