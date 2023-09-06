In a new development, some 165 prisoners, including 12 death (penalty) prisoners and inmates of life imprisonment, at Central Prison Peshawar passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination with 80 to 90 percent marks.

According to the summary, a total of 234 inmates appeared in the 9th and 10th examinations out of which 165 passed the exam with a minimum of 80 percent marks and a maximum of 90 percent and 69 failed the exams.

The inmates included 60 prisoners with serious offenses, said the jail superintendent that DMC would be issued to the inmates by next week. He said that according to rules, one year of relaxation would be given in the sentence of successful prisoners. He said prizes would also be awarded to these prisoners.