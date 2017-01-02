The ninety – ten principle..!

WAS reading an article by Stephen Covey the other day and found it so meaningful and true I thought I’d share it with you today: It’s called the 90/10 Principle. It will change the way you manage your life. What is the 90/10 Principle?

Ten percent of life is made up of what happens to you. 90% of life is decided by how you react. What does this mean? We really have no control over 10% of what happens to us. We cannot stop the car from breaking down. The plane will be late arriving, which throws our whole schedule off. A driver may cut us off in traffic. We have no control over this 10% The other 90% is different. You determine the other 90%. How? By your reaction. You cannot control a red light, but you can control your reaction. You can control how you react. Let’s use an example:

You are eating breakfast with your family. Your daughter knocks over a cup of coffee onto your business shirt. You have no control over what just happened. What happens next will be determined by how you react. You curse.

Your harshly scold your daughter for knocking the cup over. She breaks down in tears. After scolding her, you turn to your wife and criticize her for placing the cup too close to the edge of the table. Anger follows.

You run upstairs angrily and change your shirt. Back downstairs, you find your daughter has been too busy crying to finish breakfast and get ready for school. She misses the bus. Your spouse has to leave immediately for work. You rush to the car and drive your daughter to school. Because you are late, you drive 40 miles an hour in a 30 mph speed limit. Police catch you. After a 15-minute delay and paying fine, you arrive at school. Your daughter runs into the building without saying goodbye.

After arriving at the office 20 minutes late, you find you forgot your briefcase. Your day has started terribly. As it continues, it seems to get worse and worse. You look forward to coming home, you find a small difference in your relationship with your spouse and daughter.

Why? Because of how your reacted in the morning. Why did you have a bad day? Did the coffee cause it? Did your daughter cause it? Did the policeman cause it? Did you cause it? The answer is: Yes, you caused it! You had no control over what happened with the coffee. How you reacted in those 5 seconds is what caused your bad day.

Here is what could have and should have happened. Coffee splashes over you. Your daughter is about to cry. You gently say, “It’s ok honey, you just need to be more careful next time.”

Grabbing a towel you rush upstairs. After wearing a new shirt and with your briefcase, you come back down in time to look through the window and see your child getting on the bus. She turns and waves. You arrive 5 minutes early and cheerfully greet the staff. Your boss comments on how good the day you are having. Notice the difference?

Two different scenarios: Both started the same. Both ended separately. Why? Because of how you reacted. You can be different! Understand and apply the 90/10 principle. It will change your life..!

