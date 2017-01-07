Indian troops martyr one more youth

Thousands attend funeral prayers

Badgam

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred a Kashmiri youth, Muzaffar Ahmad Naiku, during a siege and search operation in Muchwa area of Badgam district, Friday.

Thousands of people, braving rain and snow, participated in the funeral prayers of Muzaffar Ahmad Naiku at his native Batpora village in Sopore.

Witnesses told mediamen that despite heavy rain and snowfall, people staged a massive pro-freedom demonstration after the funeral prayers of Muzaffar Ahmed Naiku and raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Indian police and paramilitary personnel deployed in strength in the area fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, offered funeral prayers in absentia of the martyred youth at Jamia Masjid Rawalpora in Srinagar. Zafar Akbar Butt and other Hurriyet leaders in their statements paid glowing tributes to Muzaffar Ahmed Naikoo.

The occupation authorities continued to place the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other Hurriyet leaders including Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Nayeem Ahmed Khan under house arrest. They were not even allowed to offer Juma prayers.

Hurriyet leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqui and Muhammad Ramzan Khan visited martyrs’ Graveyard in Sopore and offered fateha for the victims of 6th January, 1993 massacre in the town. The APHC-AJK chapter at a meeting in Islamabad paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the carnage. Over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 350 shops and other structures including residential houses were gutted on this day in 1993 after Indian soldiers set the town ablaze.

Hurriyet leaders, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Muhammad Shafi Reshi, in their statements in Srinagar appealed to the new UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take steps towards resolving the Kashmir dispute by implementing the relevant resolutions of the World Body.

On the other hand, normal life was thrown out of gear in the occupied territory as snowfall continued intermittently for the fourth consecutive day, today. Srinagar-Jammu highway has been closed for traffic while flight operation at Srinagar International Airport has been suspended due to inclement weather.—KMS