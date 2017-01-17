Dania Ali

Lahore

The news that Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab, has helped a UK-based Pakistani get back Rs 6.6m from a man who had embezzled the amount on pretext of setting up a textile unit is welcoming and sheds light on the fact that actions speak louder than words. It is pertinent to mention here that OPC is an initiative by the Punjab Government to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis. Since its formation, OPC is playing a pivotal and proactive role to resolve and address the issues faced by expatriates, who are great source of foreign exchange earnings for Pakistan.

By establishing overseas police stations and setting up committees at district level to address problems of overseas Pakistanis, OPC remains committed to its efforts to mitigate the sufferings of the people living in foreign lands. It is hoped that the OPC would remain firm and committed in its efforts to help reduce the plight of overseas Pakistanis and would take all necessary steps to promote/safeguard their rights.