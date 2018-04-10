Wrong parking

The case which I want to mention is perhaps the most un-noticed and neglected. As I travel daily, I repeatedly notice the people parking their cars somehow to the mid of roads. Due to this, the road becomes congested and the vehicles coming from the opposite direction face inconvenience finding no way to go ahead.

This leads to traffic jam and the chances of hitting these parked cars increase. Also pedestrians are not able to cross the road easily. People start fighting each other as no one is ready to admit his fault. Therefore, it is suggested to road regulatory authorities to not allow the people parking cars along roadside. If someone dares to do so, he should be heavily charged and his car should be taken away from that place.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

