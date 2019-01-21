Woman gives birth to six children

Bahawalpur

A woman gave birth to six children including four girls and two boys here on Monday. According to details, a woman hailing from Jalilpur Pirwala area was shifted to Civil Hospital Bahawalpur after labour pain.

The woman undergone C-Section and gave birth to four daughters and two sons. All the children were normal but condition of one child was stated to be serious. The couple which was childless for nine years after their marriage has expressed joy over being blessed with six children and they have termed it blessing of Allah Almighty.—INP

