Sri Lankan cricket team arrived in Lahore after eight years in continuation of concerted efforts made by all for return of international cricket to Pakistan, played third T20 match at the Qaddafi Stadium on Sunday last in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere before a large number of enthusiasts. After losing it to home team they have since back to their home country but only after winning hearts of the Pakistani people who continue to express their heartfelt gratitude to them for their invaluable contribution to home coming of cricket.

Quite obviously, the cricket match was made possible due to improved security situation and foolproof arrangements made by all law enforcing agencies through their determined and untiring efforts. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has very rightly said well done to all and appreciated the performance of all departments, administration, Cabinet Committee on Law and Order as well as civil and military law enforcement agencies for providing the best possible security and making very tight foolproof arrangements ensuring the third and final T20 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is held in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere.

He said that holding of the international cricket match in a peaceful atmosphere is a victory for Pakistan, the people and cricket. The CM said he was very happy to see joys on the faces of the people and the nation surely and certainly deserves much more joy in the future as well.

Congratulations to Pakistan cricket team on winning the match, lot of thanks and gratitude to the visiting Sri Lankan cricketers for making further positive contribution towards return of international cricket to Pakistan as well as the large number of enthusiasts in defeating terrorism boldly and squarely. This commendable spirit of defeating through unity, courage and determination must be maintained for all times to come, please.

MOHAMMAD ZAHID

Lahore

