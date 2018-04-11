US-China trade war

The United States and China have opted for a tit-for-tat policy in their trade relationship sparking fear that the expanded trade war between the world’s two largest economies could negatively impact the global economy as well. Quite recently, the Trump Administration unveiled a list of $50 billion of Chinese goods on which the White House plans to impose 25% tariffs, China hit back with its own list of 106 US items that it would also target with tariffs of 25% if the US does not back down. However, the West feels that the Chinese programme would help it dominate the world in every discipline of economy and technology.

Indeed the plan to lower trade deficit with China is creating uncertainty not only for economies of the two countries but also for other nations that could be directly or indirectly hit by the new trade war. As a result, the consumers in two countries would be hit hard especially those in the US that have been benefitting from low cost Chinese products but given globalised supply chains, the ramifications would be felt by producers and consumers in many countries.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

