About a week ago, an incident took place in which an elderly man was struck down by a young motorcyclist causing him serious injuries. This is not a new case. Many lives and property of people are under great threat due to these underage drivers. More than thousands of young boys are driving vehicles such as motorbikes, cars and other means of transportation without driving licence. They are least responsible in terms of traffic rules and regulations; thereby exposing not only the life of others to risk but also their own life. More than 20 traffic incidents occur daily due to these underage drivers. Parents should restrain their children from illegal use of vehicles for their safety as well as for other’s safety. The concerned traffic authorities should also take strict action against them.

KINANAH SHAHBAZ

Islamabad

