Two more polio cases

It has been the aim and target of the Government of Pakistan to eradicate polio in the country and make it a polio-free country. But unfortunately the aim remains a pipe-dream only since recently two new cases of polio have surfaced in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report a 16-month-old girl belonging to Marmundu Azam area of Lakki Marwat district and a two-and-a-half-year old boy belonging to Bajaur Agency are the latest to have been diagnosed with the disease. According to health officials, the girl was given polio drops more than seven times but missed during routine vaccinations at birth. On the other hand, the boy was not administered polio drops due to refusal from his parents to vaccinate their child.

The efforts of the concerned authorities are appreciable since they are always keen to vaccinate each child of the country. But it is saddening news that some of the uneducated parents don’t allow vaccination of their siblings, resultantly the virus is not uprooted. The time needs the efforts of the concerned authorities to conduct some awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of polio drops.

