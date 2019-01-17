Two injured in Indian firing

Faisal Khawer

Sialkot

Two Pakistani civilians were injured on Thursday due to unprovoked firing of the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) at the Sialkot Working Boundary.

According to the official sources, Indian Border Security Forces opened unprovoked firing at the Harpal sector of the Sialkot Working Boundary at village Kot Kubba as a result two persons namely, Afzaal of village Merajke and mentally retorted Mushtaq Ahmed of village Lungge sustained injuries.

Afzaal was busy in working in his fields when he received Indian bullets. Both the injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Sialkot Cantt by Rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, the Chenab Rangers also returned the fire from the Indian BSF in a befitting manner.

Share on: WhatsApp