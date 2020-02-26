Thar coal reserves to produce 100,000MW electricity for 300 years

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the provincial government has planned to setup three more Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in the province under Public-Private partnership (PPP) mode. “These proposed SEZ will be established at Naushehro Feroze, Bolhari and Navena,” he said in a meeting with a 33-member delegation of participants of Advanced Diplomatic Course at his office on Wednesday.

The delegation consisted of under-training ambassadors of 33 countries including Afghanistan, South Africa, Iraq, Bahrain, Morocco, Nepal, Palestine, Sudan, Ukraine, Yemen, Zambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka and others.

“These proposed SEZ are in addition to Korangi Special Economic Zone, Bin Qasim Special Economic Zone and Khairpur Special Economic Zone,” he told adding that another important project Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is also in the process under CPEC.

The Chief Secretary told the trainee diplomats that Sindh is rich in natural resources with vast potential of investment. “We have established coal-fired power plant in Thar Desert, which is producing 660MW electricity, which is being contributed to national grid,” Mumtaz Shah said adding that Thar coal reserves are sufficient enough to produce one hundred thousand megawatt electricity for three hundred years.

“Besides coal Sindh can produce 50000MW electricity through wind corridor, and during last two years, this corridor has added 1200 MW power to the system,” he told. Chief Secretary while briefing the diplomats on the annual development outlay of the province, said that Rs.284 billion were earmarked for the development schemes during the fiscal year 2019-20.

“The government is focusing on development projects of Karachi where 40 mega projects were launched, of which twenty have been completed. These projects include the construction of roads, storm water drains, underpasses, flyovers etc.”

He also briefed the delegation about the WB-funded project aimed at improving the capacity and performance of civic bodies like solid waste management authority, water and sewerage board etc.

“The government has also initiated work on improving transport system in Karachi that includes Yellow Line, Red Line, while efforts are underway to revive Karachi Circular Railway under CPEC.”