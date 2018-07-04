Sindh Public Service Commission is conducting screening test prior to main written exam of combined competitive 2018(C.C.E 2018) for reducing its burden of overwhelming applications which are almost more than 45,000. The test is being conducted in three phases. The Commission has already conducted test in three regions. In first phase, it conducted the test in Larkana and Sukkur regions on 24th June. In the second phase, it conducted test in Karachi region on 30th June and 1st July. And in the third, it is going to conduct in Hyderabad region on 7th and 8th July.

It means on five different dates five different papers are/were set for single competitive exam. Is this an approach to judge a competitive exam whose basic purpose is a competition among candidates? People are already making hue and cry on discrimination of questions’ standard and difficulty levels in one paper from other. Well, SPSC should take consideration for future exam conducts and it is not impossible and infeasible in today’s advanced and facilitative era to take test simultaneously.

BILAL AHMED KAZI

Shikarpur

