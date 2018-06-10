Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Over 80 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived here at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal on Saturday to perform rituals in connection with the 412 th death anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth of the eleven Sikh gurus. According to Sikhism, the event is also called Shaheedi Jor Mela or Shaheedi Purab of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Sardar Jaaga Singh who is leading the Indian Sikh pilgrims’ contingent lauded the facilities provided for pilgrims and up keep of Sikh religious places in Pakistan.

Earlier as many as 84 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived at Hassanabdal through special train on early hours of Saturday. The pilgrims were received by Deputy Commissioner Attock Anwar Ul Haq and assistant commissioner Jannat Hussain Nekokara and were escorted to Sikh temple in strict security cordon. Hundreds of Sikh and Hindu devotees from across the country especially FATA and interior Sindh is also participating in the rituals.

Talking to newsmen, deputy secretary Shrines Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Imran Gondal said that the government made elaborate arrangements to ensure provision of maximum facilities to the Sikh pilgrims so that they could perform their religious rituals in an amicable manner. He said that according to schdule, Indian Sikh yatrees will go to Gurdwara Janum Asthan Nankana Sahib on June 10 where they will stay for three days.

Then they will leave for Sucha Sauda, Farooqabad, on June 12. On the same day, they will return to Nankana Sahib. They will go to Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on June 13. The central celebrations will be held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib on June 16 in which Sikh yatrees will perform their religious rituals. The Indian yatrees will go back to their homeland on June 17.