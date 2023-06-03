Shaheer Khan ties the knot with Hafsa Khan, wedding pictures go viral

Pakistani YouTuber Shaheer Khan has tied the knot with Tiktoker Hafsa Khan in an intimate ceremony today.

Shaheer, and Hafsa, the internet sensations of the country, amassed a massive fan following on social sites. The pictures from the Nikkah ceremony went viral on social media, with their fans showering love on the duo on their big day.

The duo donning light-colored traditional attires, posed next to each other and the pictures are no less than delight for their fans. Alhumdulillah Together in Duniya,

In Sha Allah will be Together in Jannat…Here we’re Mr & Mrs Shaheer Khan, Hafsa captioned the post.

Here’s a glimpse of their big day

(Picture courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/hafsa._.khan1)

The lovebirds also documented their Nikkah’s preparations in a recent vlog, that garnered huge love.

For the unversed, Hafsa Khan’s father passed away amid the festivities. The family members however decided against changing Nikkah date as it was picked by the deceased.