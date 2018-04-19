According to the report of CSA the total number of cases including child abduction, missing children and child marriage in 2016 stand at a staggering 4130. This data brings the number of abused children to 11 per day. This figure also shows an increase of 10 % from 2016 to 2017 and just at the beginning of New Year i.e. 2018, a horrible news of 7-year-old girl “Zainab Ansari” rape came out but she was just another child getting raped. To stop these abuses we have to take a step forward and think about the security of our children. The best measure to take is to teach them about self-defence ie sex education.

“Sex” as declared by Muslims is not a dirty word. Activists working on child protection also focus on the importance about sex education to make children aware about sexual abuse and how to deal with it. Educational institutions and parents also need to focus on this issue. People need to come out of the old trends of society and see the present and think about the future. It is not against the ideology of Pakistan to raise awareness among children about sexual abuse/sex education. At present children are getting secular sex education at schools and wrong messages from media. Child abuse is not going to stop unless we take a step against it. The government and civil society should work together to solve this issue.

IQRA IQBAL

Lahore

