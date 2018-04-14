Watery red eyes, runny nose, sneezing, coughing—these familiar symptoms mean spring is in the air. Millions of people suffer from seasonal allergies triggered by airborne pollen—not just in spring but in summer and fall, too—and now evidence suggests their numbers will rise in a changing climate. Every year large number of people suffer from pollen allergy. Carbon dioxide (CO2), in addition to being the principal global warming gas, can also be thought of as plant food—it’s the source of carbon needed to make sugars during photosynthesis. Soon after the winters, when the plants get exposed to warmer temperatures and higher levels of CO2, they grow more vigorously and produce more pollen than they otherwise would. Late spring and early summer bring the emergence of various allergenic grasses.

This results in airborne pollen and seasonal allergies and asthma. That imposes significant health burdens, with an estimated 10–30% of the global population afflicted by allergic rhinitis (or hay fever) and 300 million people worldwide affected by asthma. Late spring and early summer bring the emergence of various allergenic grasses. And to the matter of fact there’s not much you can do to avoid pollen altogether, after all, it’s produced by grass, trees, flowers and weeds and cutting down trees and plants is not a solution. People needs to take preventive measures on a personal level. Those who get attacked every year should start taking the treatment before pollen season starts and use face mask on a daily basis. Stay indoor when Pollen Counts Are High. That may decrease the chance of allergies and sufferings every year.

ZAINAB ALI

Islamabad

