Saudi Arabia looks forward to strengthening ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his government’s desire to reinvigorate bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

The Ambassador conveyed felicitations to PM Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister and reaffirmed KSA’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations. The Prime Minister recalled his recent conversation with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and said both of them had agreed to work together to take Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations to new heights.

The Prime Minister also conveyed greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

The Prime Minister lauded the vision of the Saudi leadership in transforming the country in a remarkable way. The Prime Minister thanked the Saudi Ambassador and appreciated his positive role in fostering closer Pakistan-Saudi relations.

The Prime Minister lauded the contribution of the Pakistani community working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the progress and development of the two countries. He thanked the Saudi leadership and the government for looking after their well-being and livelihoods.

The Saudi ambassador reaffirmed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy fraternal relations, characterized by mutual trust, close cooperation, and commonality of views on all issues of common interest.