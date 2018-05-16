Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today

Islamabad

The Pakistan Metrological Department on Tuesday said there are fair chances of sighting the new crescent of the holy month of Ramazan on Wednesday evening.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Karachi today (Wednesday) evening for sighting the new moon of Ramazan.

Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would preside over the meeting of the Committee.

Besides, Provincial and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet in their respective areas.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee gathers information and evidence from across the country regarding sighting of the moon to announce advent of the holy month.—INP