Reza Baqir to moderate consultative dialogue on SBP’s banking

Staff Reporter Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has developed a draft policy titled ‘Banking on Equity’, which aims to introduce a gender lens within the financial sector through targeted measures to bring a shift to women friendly business practices and to significantly increase women’s financial inclusion in Pakistan.

This policy is currently in a public consultation phase and is expected to be launched shortly, said a news release on Sunday.

SBP has held several Focus Group Discussions led by Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir and Deputy Governor Sima Kamil with key stakeholders including government, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, academia, business federations, gender policy experts, civil society and women entrepreneurs. As part of this effort, the World Bank is hosting a Webinar – “Consultative Dialogue on the State Bank of Pakistan’s Gender Financial Inclusion Policy – Banking on Equality” on Tuesday, February 23, at 5pm Pakistan time.

The Webinar will draw on global experiences of gender responsive policies to inform how these may work effectively in the context of a developing country like Pakistan. During the webinar, Governor SBP, Dr. Reza Baqir will moderate a high profile international panel discussion.

Joining him will be Caren Grown (Global Director, Gender, World Bank), Mary Ellen Iskenderian (President & CEO, Women’s World Banking) and Parwati Surjaudaja (President Director, Bank OCBC NISP Indonesia).

The panelists are renowned global experts with rich experience in women’s financial inclusion and the benefit of their insights will help conclude the consultative phase of this policy.