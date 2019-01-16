Rescue 1122 playing vital role in saving lives

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Deputy Commissioner Attock Ishrat Ullah Niazi has said that Rescue 1122 is playing tremendous role in saving human life and assets in case of any emergency. By doing this Rescue 1122 is not only fulfilling it’s national obligation and duty but also fulfilling religious obligation. He said this while addressing a function on the 9th anniversary of Resuce 1122 Attock.

On the occasion DPO Attock Hasan Asad Alvi, Incharge Rescue 1122 Dr Ashfaq Mian, CEO Health Dr Mohsin Ashraf was also present. DC Ishrat said that because of its timely services people have full confidence in Resuce 1122 and said that other departments must also follow its example to win the confidence of the public. He lauded the services of Rescue department and appreciated all the staff.

DPO Attock Hasan Asad Alvi also lauded the services of the department and said that every person of the country praises the services of Rescue Department. Incharge Rescue 1122 Attock Dr Mian Ashfaq while addressig on the occassion highlighted the achuevements.

Share on: WhatsApp