Ramazan: The month of Fasting

Ramadan (or Ramazan) is the 9th month of the Islamic Muslim calendar and Muslims all over the world fast from dawn till dusk during the whole of this month. According to Muslims, God tells them in the Holy Quran, “O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you, as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may become righteous.” Fasting is very important spiritual exercise to seek forgiveness of our shortcomings and improve our conduct. Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “The five (daily) prayers, and from one jumu’ah prayer to the (next) jumu’ah prayer, and from Ramadan to Ramadan are expiations for the (sin) committed in between (their intervals); provided the major sins are not committed”. Fasting is to be purely out of love with of God and to thank God for what He has blessed us in our daily lives. One way to show this gratitude is to do extraordinary charity during this month.

After the month of fasting, God provides Muslims a special gift right after Ramadan and it is called Eid ul-Fitr, which brings with it festivities and celebrations. The message of Ramadan is that we should spend our lives loving God and His creation. We should always put our dignity aside to earn this everlasting happiness and reward. We should live our lives like the days of Ramadan, so when that our death comes it is like Eid.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

