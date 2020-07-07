QB Mahomes signs 10-year deal

New York

Patrick Mahomes, who quarterbacked the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title in February, inked a 10-year contract extension the team confirmed Monday amid reports the deal makes him the highest-paid player in US team sports history.

‘We have signed QB Patrick Mahomes to a 10 year extension,’ the Chiefs tweeted on Monday. ‘Mahomes secured with Chiefs for the next 12 seasons.’

ESPN reported the contract, which will keep Mahomes in Kansas City through the 2031 campaign, was worth $450 million.

The 24-year-old had two years and $27.6 million left on his existing deal—$2.8 million this year and $24.8 million in 2021.

The new deal reportedly shatters the old NFL record average annual payout of $35 million to Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

Los Angeles Angels star center fielder Mike Trout previously set the bar for any team sports player with his 12-year, $426.5 million deal. Trout’s agreement, however, is fully guaranteed, whereas Mahomes has $140 million in guarantees, according to ESPN.

Mahomes completed 319 of 484 passes for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns last season after tossing a league-high 50 touchdowns and earning NFL Most Valuable Player honors in 2018.—APP