Over the last week or so, the people are once again faced with prolonged power outages. Fog is reported to be the main culprit behind the current tripping of power plants in different areas as a result of which both domestic and commercial consumers are suffering greatly in the current extreme weather conditions where they are also faced with gas load shedding.

The whole matter has once again exposed the very vulnerability of the entire power sector ranging from generation to distribution. Often in the winter season, such technical faults develop in the transmission system due to fog but hardly any serious consideration has ever been given to avert such failures. Over the last five years, the focus remained on the generation side but nothing was done to replace the outdated and ageing transmission system. As the drive has been launched again the power pilferage, it is also high time that some serious efforts are made on the ground to upgrade and revamp the entire distribution system so that blackouts could be averted due to harsh weather conditions. Quite recently, an agreement has also been signed between Asian Development Bank and the Government of Pakistan under which the Bank will provide $ 284 million dollars to the country to improve the power transmission system. Work on the project should be started immediately and besides expanding the transmission network, focus should be developing such a system that is stronger and climate resilient by deploying high level technologies. Already the country is faced with serious economic crisis and until and unless a stable and secure electricity supply is ensured, we will never be able to run the wheels of our industry and it will also discourage the investors to invest in the country. To provide immediate relief to the power consumers from the current outages, it is important that the National Transmission and Distribution Company ensures proper patrolling and monitoring of all high transmission lines and fix any technical fault without any delay. Negligence of any sort will only contribute to adding to the woes of the power consumers. Indeed since assuming office, Minister for Power Omar Ayub has set his direction right by focusing on important issues faced by the power sector for a long time and one expects from him that requisite steps will be taken on a war footing that ensures efficiency of the power sector.

