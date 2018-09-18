PROVISION of better health facilities to common man is indeed the responsibility of the state and it is quite lamentable that successive governments failed to bring any worthwhile reforms in the sector despite big promises. It is heartening to note that apart from other important issues he has taken up, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar is giving special emphasis to the health sector. He has not only heard many health related cases but also visited many public health facilities himself, admonishing both provincial governments and medical staff for failing to deliver as per expectations of the masses.

Hearing a case the other day, he has ordered private hospitals to put their house in order and reduce their healthcare expenses, otherwise the court would rule against them. There is no doubt that private sector is contributing a lot to the health sector but it has also been seen that they charge exorbitant fee that is beyond the reach of common man. The rates are indeed set by Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) but it is surprising that these are hardly implemented. Question also rises as what the Council did against the hospitals charging beyond its fixed rates. The Chief Justice very pertinently asked the hospitals not to charge patients more than the rates set by the PMDC.

There are indeed some great state-of-the-art health facilities that have been established in big cities by private sector that are providing quality healthcare services to the people but just like private schools, small private clinics and hospitals have also cropped up in every nook and corner. As the matter has an important human angle, we also pray the CJP to look towards this aspect whether or not they have been opened as per laid down procedures. Then most importantly, it is the responsibility of both federal and provincial governments to upgrade standard of its health infrastructure both in big and small cities as everybody cannot afford exorbitant fee of private hospitals. Stress on social sector is foremost in the election manifesto of PTI and it is hopefully expected that government would swiftly move to bring relief to people’s life on this account.

