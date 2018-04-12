PM’s visit

The recent one-day visit by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to Afghanistan was aimed at strengthening regional security, facilitate bilateral trade and transit issues, combat drug production and eliminate misunderstandings. Indeed understanding between the two countries to avoid accusatory statements, consider terrorism and extremism as common enemy, not to allow politics to affect their economic relations and promote wellbeing of their people through regional connectivity could change the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

However, both Pakistan and Afghanistan are suffering in terms of trade and economy because of strains in their relations and other countries {enemies} are fully exploiting the opportunity to advance their own economic and strategic goals. Thus, both countries are also the victim of terrorism and best way to eliminate menace of terrorism is to work closely by sharing intelligence.

BABA FAIZ

Ball Nigwar

