PML-N to win election

Hyderabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh President Shah Muhammad Shah Tuesday said the PML-N candidates would register victory in Sindh in the upcoming general election as the people of the province were disappointed due to the bad governance of the provincial Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The people of Sindh were looking towards the PML-N as it could resolve the issues being faced by them, he said talking to APP. He said the performance of the PML-N’s federal government could be gauged from the completion of mega development projects, particularly in the power sector.—APP