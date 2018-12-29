Less plantation is a huge problem faced by Karachites. At

moment of heat-wave many promises are made by the authorities but with cold wind their commitments also blow. As different NGOs and individuals have made many campaign runs on their own but these are insufficient and more steps should be taken in order to reduce risk of climate change. Planting trees are an essential component of environment as trees give us a cooling and soothing effect and shades as well. It could save many lives and give pleasure, relief and instant gratification. Deforestation is a real threat to the ecosystem of our society. Serious efforts of tree plantation should be taken to reduce the temperature of our city. There is a dire need to promote forest culture as 80% of our land is covered with concrete.

SYEDA AIMEN AZAM

Karachi

