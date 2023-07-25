Pakistan’s exports of sugars and sugar confectionery crossed $18 million in the first six months of 2023. Quoting General Administration of Customs of China, Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing said on Monday that this export achievement this year demonstrates the country’s commitment to economic growth and trade diversification.

According to Gwadar Pro, the growing demand for Pakistani sweets in the Chinese market reflects the high quality and authenticity of these products, along with strengthened trade relations between the two nations. “As Pakistan continues building on this success, there are bright prospects for further export growth and strengthened bilateral cooperation, heralding a sweet future for both countries,” Ghulam Qadir added. Qadir explained that Chinese consumers have shown increasing interest in unique and exotic treats from around the world, and Pakistani sweets have become popular due to their rich flavors and traditional recipes.