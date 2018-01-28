Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) organized a review meeting of the International Professional Engineering Agreement (IPEA), regarding engineers’ registration system of PEC, which was observed remotely through video link by the IPEA designated reviewers from India, UK and Ireland. Engr Zahid Arif, Vice Chairman PEC (Khyber Pakhtunkha) chaired the session along with other members of the PEC Enrollment Committee and four subject experts.

PEC, after attaining the full signatory status of Washington Accord of International Engineering Alliance (IEA) last year in June 2017, has applied for the final review of PEC membership of International Professional Engineering Agreement (IPEA) to facilitate across border mobility of engineering graduates from Pakistan. About 24 registration cases of engineers were presented to the committee, observed by the Internal IPEA reviewers.

The report will be submitted by reviewers to IPEA of IEA for their recommendations and consideration in the forthcoming IEA meeting in scheduled to be held in June, 2018 at London, UK. After the successful evaluation of PEC registration system by the IPEA, PEC may be allowed to open and maintain register for International Professional Engineers title for Pakistani engineers, who can work professionally in any signatory country as world class engineers, thus opening new job market for Pakistani engineers.