Pakistan cricket team

Pakistani players are rocking in International cricket by whitewashing Sri Lanka in back to back 3 T-20s and 5 ODIs recently. Looking at the squad of the Pakistani team, we find many youngsters like Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Ali, Shadab Khan, Umar Amin and many with a much supportive leader Sarfaraz . Pakistan jumped to number 2 in T-20 int’l ranking while Imad Wasim jumped to number 2 in ICC T-20 bowlers’ ranking.

In ODIs, Pakistan is on 6th position while Hassan Ali number one in ICC ODI bowlers’ ranking and Babar Azam is on 4th in ICC ODI batting rankings. The rise of Pakistani players’ determination and spirit towards cricketing world can make the International cricket come back in Pakistan once again. I congratulate Pakistani cricket team on their back to back victories and wish them best of luck for the upcoming series.

ALI JAN

Turbat

